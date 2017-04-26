Buffalo man dies following ATV accident

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

ARCADE, NY - A Buffalo man has died following an ATV accident in Wyoming County.

Investigators say first responders were called to Mockingbird Campgrounds in the Town of Arcade for an ATV accident on Sunday.

Jason Krull, 43, was found pinned under an ATV for an unknown period of time. Medical personnel performed CPR for nearly 30 minutes and were able to get a pulse. Krull was transported to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and then taken to ECMC by helicopter.

Krull died of his injuries the next day.

There's no word on what caused the accident.

