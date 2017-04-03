Buffalo man charged with ramming FBI property

Robert Lowe, 35 of Buffalo. Erie County Sheriff Provided Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo man has been charged with causing thousands of dollars in damage to the security gates of the Buffalo Office of the FBI, said the U.S. Attorney of Western New York's Office on Monday.

Robert Lowe, 35, was arrested in connection to an incident Thursday night.

The complaint alleges Lowe first rammed into the security gate of the Buffalo Office of the FBI on Mohawk Street, then backed up from the gate and sped around the office. He then drove to the gate of the FBI office on Staats Street and rammed into that gate twice.

Investigators says when the gate gave way, Lowe entered the parking lot, drove in circles and then crashed into the outbound lane perimeter gate.

Lowe was eventually stopped and arrested by Buffalo Police at Chippewa and Elmwood.

Damages are estimated at more than $50,000. Lowe is charged with depredation of government property and could face up to 10 years behind bars and a $1,000 fine if convicted.

