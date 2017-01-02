Buffalo woman represents WNY at Rose Parade

Unyts Provided Photo

PASADENA, CA: A Buffalo woman represented Western New York Monday at a popular event across the country.

Barbara Breckenridge, a woman who received a kidney transplant and then dedicated her life to those in need, rode the Donate Life float as a Unyts representative during the 2017 Rose Parade. The parade, in its 128th year, was held at 8 a.m. in Pasadena, Ca.

Breckenridge is Executive Director of the Kidney Foundation of WNY, an organization dedicated to spreading awareness of kidney disease and helping those with the disease, according to Unyts.

More than 120,000 people are on the national organ transplant waiting list and about 10 percent of the people on this list are from New York State, Unyts says. A single donor can save the life of as many as 75 others.

You can visit www.unyts.org/checkyes to become a donor.