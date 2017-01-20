Buffalo Inaugural Connections & Confections

(Photo: NBC)

BUFFALO, NY - If you watched the inauguration, you may have seen some Queen City based pride on display.

“An important part of the inauguration today was seeing our furniture on the front stage which is extremely exciting for us” said Raymond C. Bialkowski, President of Buffalo’s Kittinger Furniture Company Inc.

The blue leather chairs in which former Presidents would be seated, and from which, the new President would rise (to take the oath of office from a Buffalo native who currently serves as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court) were made in Buffalo by Kittingers.

According Bialkowski, they were ordered for the 2nd inauguration of George W. Bush in 2005, and have served the same purpose at every inauguration since.

“They are actually stored away and then brought back out just for the inauguration,“ he said.

While Kittinger’s has a long and storied history of producing quality pieces for the White House, it’s a part of the company’s story which never “grows old”.

“Everyone here takes so much pride in producing the furniture, and that just continues on for forever,” Bialkowski said.

This isn’t the first inaugural rodeo for Mary Ann Hess of Niagara Falls either.

The owner of Niagara's Honeymoon Sweets was invited once again to create hand crafted confections for the New York State Society gala.

This time she produced chocolate picture frames featuring edible images of the Falls, although none were actually consumed at the event.

“No, not the pictures,” Hess told WGRZ-TV by phone from Washington D.C. where she attended the inauguration.

“But we did make some chocolate coins, two inches round, with President Trump’s picture on them. We offered those to guests as “Trump Change”, she said, a name coined to both play on the familiar term “chump change” and to reflect that “Mr. Trump’s administration is expected to bring change to the nation”.

The intricate edible pictures framed in chocolate will be auctioned off to benefit veteran’s organizations, according to Hess, while a 20lb chocolate framed edible photo of the first couple has been sent to Mr. & Mrs. Trump.



Meanwhile, for a startup business in the South towns...who knows? Maybe someday, it too will contribute wares to inaugural events.

Chrisgeanna Keicher of Curious Cookies, a business based in her Orchard Park home, created a popular line of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton cookies during the election campaign.

“It was just something I created when I was up late baking,” she said of the idea that came to her “one midnight”.

As she eyed the remaining one of the Trump cookies she had from the last batch she baked, she confirmed that while both were popular sellers, those depicting Mr. Trump’s likeness outsold those bearing the image of his opponent.

