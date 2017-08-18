Buffalo hosts pinball tournament this weekend

Summer Galarneau of Buffalo warms up before a qualifying game in the Buffalo Pinball Summer Open '17

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo is the center of the pinball world this weekend (Aug 18-20) as the city hosts Buffalo Pinball Summer Open '17

More than 100 competitors from around the world are convening at Pocketeer Billiards and Bar at 2444 Clinton Street for the 3-day tournament.

2016 Professional and Amateur Pinball Association World Champion, Robert Gagno is scheduled to take part in this year's tournament.

This weekend's events are open to people of all skill levels.

"The goal of Buffalo Pinball is to bring together all levels of pinball aficionados, from the casual player, to the collector, to those crazy enough to drive hours away to compete in tournaments." said Kevin Manne, Vice President of Buffalo Pinball.

