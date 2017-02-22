Buffalo Hofbrauhaus plans move to Scott Street

Hofbrauhaus (Photo: Hofbrauhaus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Restaurateur Kevin Townsell says a new Hofbrauhaus should be open in Buffalo by January 2018.

He's changed plans to build a new restaurant at the intersection of Main and Scott Streets near Canalside, and instead has shifted his focus to a vacant building located near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Scott Street.

Townsell, says he has a lease agreement in place and will start renovations once the planning board and other city entities approve the project. He says half the space will be used for the restaurant. He adds the other half may be used as a guest house or lodging area.

Hofbrauhaus is a Bavarian themed restaurant that features German beer, food, and music. Its flagship location is in Munich, but there are franchised restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. This would be Buffalo's first Hofbrauhaus.

