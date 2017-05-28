Buffalo hit-and-run victim remembered

Amy Betros, right, & Norm Paolini, left. WGRZ Photo/Ben Read (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Ben Read)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Those who say they knew the victim of a tragic hit-and-run crash in Buffalo Friday shared that he was a unique man with a devotion to his religious beliefs and a large extended family.

Norman Paolini and Amy Betros, co-directors and co-founders of St. Luke's Mission of Mercy, identified the victim as Arthur Redrick, who lived in the area of Bailey and Lang, where the hit-and-run crash happened Friday. They also said he walked to St. Luke's every day from his home for more than 20 years.

Paolini described him as, "the most unique person you have ever met in your life. His curiosity for... God was shown by his presence here at St. Luke's every single day of the week."

The hit-and-run crash that took Redrick's life happened at about 6:40 p.m. Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver, who fled the scene after the crash.

Police describe the suspect's vehicle as a newer model SUV with tinted windows, a glass sunroof and Liberty Yellow License plates. They ask anyone who sees this vehicle to call 911.

