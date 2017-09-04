BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday night in the city's Kensington Heights neighborhood that left one person displaced.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Monday on the corner of Kensington Avenue and Suffolk Street.

Pete Kertzie, the Division Chief for the Buffalo Fire Department says the fire started in the attic. There was only one person in the house at the time and they were taken to a local hospital to get evaluated, but did not have any serious injuries.

Kertzie says there is about $40,000 worth of damage to the house.

Investigators are now searching for what may have caused the fire in the attic.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV