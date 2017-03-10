Buffalo firefighters battle hours-long apartment fire

photo by J.T. Messinger (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Buffalo fire fighters were called out to a fully-involved apartment fire at Lafayette Avenue and Barton Street shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Crews have continued to battle that fire for hours, trying to get the flames under control.

Officials tell 2 on Your Side that anywhere from 60 - 90 residents in all 30 apartment units have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting those people find shelter.

There is no word of any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

