Buffalo Fire responds to Main St. fire

WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

BUFFALO, N.Y -- Buffalo Firefighters put out a fire Sunday afternoon on Main Street in apartments above a dentist's office.

John Murphy, a Buffalo Fire Seventh Battalion Chief, said a neighbor reported seeing smoke from the eaves of the building around 1 p.m. Firefighters then responded to the area of 2746 Main Street.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they got to work putting out flames on the third floor. A portion of Main Street from Amherst Street to Depew Avenue was shut down while firefighters were on the scene. All the residents were able to get out safely and were waiting outside when firefighters arrived, Murphy said. He added a new female firefighter was among those in the first line of firefighters to enter the building, "and she did a great job."

He also said it appeared the fire started in a kitchen on the third flood, but it is still under investigation. Damage from the fire is estimated at about $230,000. Buffalo Fire dispatch reported four adults living in the apartment building would seek help from the Red Cross.

