9-11 memorial at Buffalo Naval Park

BUFFALO, NY - Western New Yorkers spend every year honoring the lives of people who died on September 11th, 2001, but this year a special display was held including the oldest fireboat in the world.

The Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park hosted a 9/11 memorial Monday morning, welcoming local military veterans to speak, present an honorary wreath, and toll the ceremonial bell.

But it was during the playing of God Bless America that the waterworks began.

Buffalo Fire’s 100-plus-year-old E.M. Cotter fireboat put on a brilliant water display to close out the event.

