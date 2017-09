Buffalo Firefighters battle a 3-alarm fire in the city's Lovejoy district on Bogardus Street (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire in the city's Lovejoy district.

Firefighters were called out to 46 Bogardus Street for a report of a fire around 2:30pm. Heavy smoke could be seen when firefighters arrived.

There's no word on what caused the fire. Damage is extensive.

2 On Your Side will have more information as it becomes available.

