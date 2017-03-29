Buffalo crash involves school bus

Erica Brecher/WGRZ Photo (Photo: Erica Brecher/WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus and two other vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say at least six children on the bus were hurt. We don't yet know how serious their injuries are, but police say they appear minor.

Buffalo Police say a suspect struck two other vehicles before hitting the bus. A driver in one of the vehicles was seriously injured, police say.

The accident happened in the area of the Seneca and Babcock Street intersection. Extensive debris from the crash can be seen in the roadway.

