Buffalo ComicCon is this weekend

(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- A walk through downtown Buffalo this weekend might lead to some run-ins with colorful characters.

Buffalo Comicon starts Saturday at the Buffalo Convention Center with plenty of costumed heroes, comic books and celebrity guests.

One of the highlights this year, a visit from John Wesley Shipp, who you might remember as "The Flash" from the original 90's TV show.

"It's just a great place to go. In the world today, things can get a little testy. But at Comicon, you check your ego, you check your politics, you check everything at the door and you just get to come and relate to each other person to person," says Snipe.

Buffalo Comicon runs Saturday and Sunday. Check their website for more information.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV