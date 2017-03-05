Buffalo church celebrates Bicentennial

St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral celebrates it's Bicentennial with a special mass Sunday, March 5. WGRZ Photo/Ben Read

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A church in Buffalo celebrated its 200th anniversary this weekend.

St. Paul's Episcopal Cathedral, located at 139 Pearl Street, hosted events Saturday and Sunday to mark the occasion.

Saturday, St. Paul's hosted a historically themed gala and on Sunday, a special 200th Anniversary mass.

The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, the Rev. Jennings, and the Episcopal Diocese Bishop of Western New York, Rt. Rev. R. William Franklin, attended Sunday's service.

During the mass, a newly-commissioned work by Pulitzer Prize winner and former St. Paul's chorister Paul Moravec was featured. A reception was held in the parish hall after the service.

