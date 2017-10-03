Buffalo Cares: Helping Puerto Rico

(WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Hurricane Maria has devastated Puerto Rico, leaving people there desperate for help.

While we can't repair the devastation alone, we can do our part to help.

On Friday, October 6 from 11am-6pm, 2 On Your Side is teaming up with the Salvation Army and Tops Friendly Markets to collect monetary donations that will be used to help Puerto Rico recover.

The Salvation Army will be at these Tops locations to collect the monetary donations:



425 Niagara Street, Buffalo

3201 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park

3865 Union Road, Cheektowaga

2351 Maple Road, Amherst

© 2017 WGRZ-TV