Buffalo Blues Music Benefit for Veterans

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo music community is hosting a fundraiser this weekend for veterans in need of housing.

Thursday night and all day Saturday, local musicians will be performing live and raising funds for the Buffalo Blues Benefit.

They will be debuting a new album, featuring all local artists.

Proceeds will go to the Western New York Veterans Housing Coalition.

"The theme for the new album is based on something that came out 29 years ago called 'We Killed McKinley' music from Buffalo that had a bunch of young bands that were striving to build careers including the Goo-Goo Dolls, Mark Freeland, The Splatcats and a bunch of others," Bob James, producer of Buffalo Blues music campaign, said. "So this is kind of a remake of that same theme."

Thursday night's show will be held at 7 p.m. at Mohawk Place.

Saturday's show will be held all day at Record Theater.

Mayor Byron Brown is buying tickets for the first 30 veterans or active military at Thursday night's event.

There will also be a door prize for service men and women in attendance.

