Buffalo Bills Alumni Partner with Horizon

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Former Buffalo Bills are joining the fight against the Opioid Epidemic in Western New York.

The Bills alumni foundation announced a partnership with Horizon Health Services Tuesday that will help raise money and awareness for teh work Horizon does helping those affected by the crisis.

Former Bills receiver J.D. Hill battled addiction, and will be sharing his message.

"He's going to be coming in and speaking to the groups," says Brooker Edgerson, Bills Alumni Organization President, "he's going to be helping us out and Horizon out and talking about his experience that he went through to kick the habit. He's been very successful in doing it and he's been very successful in going around the country and talking about it too."

Most of the money raised at the Bills' alumni weekend in September will be going to Horizon.

