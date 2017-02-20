Buffalo Among Top Cities with Non-Drivers

WGRZ File Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo is finding itself among the top of another list: Cities Where No One Wants to Drive.

Buffalo found itself at number nine on the list.

The study was conducted by 247wallst.com, and used data from the U.S. Census to formulate how many households in America do not own a vehicle.

24/7 Wall Street found that of the 259,517 Buffalo residents, 30% of them do not own a vehicle. The study also said that about 12.9% of Buffalonians use public transportation to commute to work, while only 4.7% walk to work.

The top five cities where no one wants to drive are: Philadelphia, San Francisco, Boston, Washington, D.C., and topping the list with 54.5% of households without a vehicle, New York City.

And the city where everyone wants to drive in, according to the study: Worcester, Massachusetts.

To look at the complete listing and analysis you can check out the study here.

(© 2017 WGRZ)