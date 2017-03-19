Buffalo 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The 2017 Buffalo St. Patrick's Day Parade kicked off at 2 p.m. on Delaware Ave.
The parade ran from Niagara Square to North Street. This year the parade's Grand Marshall was Jeff Wilson.
Buffalo Police reported no major incidents, however about 10 people were arrested primarily on disorderly conduct charges. They added most of the arrests were made after the parade was over.
You can watch a video from Channel 2's tower camera of the parade here:
