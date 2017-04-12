WGRZ File Photo from the Shooting on Sherman Street in June, 2015. (Photo: WGRZ File Photo from the Shooting on Sherman Street in June, 2015.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo 19-year-old will spend two decades behind bars after he was sentenced Wednesday in the death of an Ohio man, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Floyd Johnson of Custer Street pleaded guilty at the end of March 2016 to first-degree Manslaughter.

Supreme Court Justice Russell Buscaglia sentenced Johnson to 20 years in prison Wednesday.

The charge stems from an incident on June 6, 2015. On that date, in the area of 486 Sherman Street in Buffalo, Johnson shot and killed Deon'dra Lamar Smith, 20, of Warren, Ohio, who had been visiting the Queen City.

