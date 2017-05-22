Buff State to build alumni, visitor center (Photo: HOLT Architects of Ithaca)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo State College will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for a new alumni and visitors center.

The groundbreaking will take place at 4pm.

The $6.9 million project will include a gathering place for alumni, as well as a place for prospective students, parents and campus visitors.

“For our community of more than 100,000 alumni, this new center will provide a place to reconnect and a place to provide quality programming,” said Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner. “In addition, when prospective students visit Buffalo State, their tours will start at the center. In essence, we envision the Jacqueline Vito LoRusso Alumni & Visitor Center becoming an inviting gateway to the campus.”

The project was paid through state grants and private donations. They hope to have the center open by the summer of 2018.

