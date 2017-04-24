Buff State holds Sleep Out

WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger (Photo: WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On Monday, hundreds of SUNY Buffalo State students and community members spent the night outside to raise awareness of homelessness.

It's part of the NYPIRG Sleep Out, which intends to provide education about the over 5,000 homeless people in Western New York reported homeless in 2015, according to the Western New York Homeless Alliance. One in three of those people are children under 18.

The sleep out ran until 1 a.m. under the Cleveland Hall archway.

