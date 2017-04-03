Buff State & BPS Partner for Teacher Academy

WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Education leaders in New York say the state is facing a significant teacher shortage over the next few years.

Buffalo Public Schools are trying to make a dent in that problem.

Monday, school officials announced the new Urban Teacher Academy at McKinley High School.

The district is partnering with SUNY Buffalo State to teach college-level courses that will get students into Buffalo State's Education program with some extra credits in-hand.

"Go to college, have those expenses paid for, be inducted into the profession by other masters, teachers, that's the one thing that I'm insisting on," said BPS superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash Monday. "Not just sitting in class about introduction to teaching, but teachers teaching our students in high school have to be our very best."

The first students will start going through the program in the fall.

