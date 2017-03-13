BUF flight cancellations with wintry weather

WGRZ File Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- More than 4,000 flights are already canceled for Monday night and Wednesday in anticipation for the Winter Storm Warning in effect for Western New York and along the east coast.

A majority of the canceled flights are those based out of Newark, Boston and New York City.

In Buffalo, a number of airlines have canceled flights coming to and from the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport:

JetBlue Airlines - all flights canceled

United Airlines - all flights canceled

Southwest Airlines - all flights canceled

American Airlines - all flights canceled

You can check the most up to date list of your flight status here: http://www.buffaloairport.com/Flight/Fids-Departures.aspx

