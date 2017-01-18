BTF takes legal action to remove Paladino

WGRZ File Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Wednesday, the Buffalo Teacher's Federation (BTF) authorized legal action to remove Carl Paladino from the Buffalo Board of Education, according to a news release.

The lawsuit claims Paladino "engaged in acts of bad faith, intentional misconduct, neglect of duty or a willful violation of law," and "violated the law and Board of Education policy by disclosing information from Executive Session."

As a result, the BTF will seek Carl Paladino's removal from the board and a ruling which would prevent him from holding a future office on the board.

Paladino has been served the lawsuit, the organization says.

The BTF lawsuit comes after five teachers filed a petition with the state Education Department calling for Paladino's removal from the school board following his comments in a December issue of the local publication Artvoice.

In December, Paladino apologized to the minority community after his comments in Artvoice drew backlash.

