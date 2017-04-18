Brothers killed in crash attended charter school

BUFFALO, NY - Two Buffalo boys are being remembered by the school they attended -- one day after the brothers were killed in a horrific car crash on the Thruway. That accident happened in Ontario County, in a crash that even firefighters and police say was tough to process.

On Tuesday afternoon, 2 On Your Side received a statement from Buffalo United Charter School, on behalf of principal Tammy Messmer.

It reads: "The entire Buffalo United Charter School community is sadden by the loss of our two scholars, Amir and Shamel Middleton. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends as they deal with this difficult loss.

As a school community, we will continue to share our memories and remember fondly both young scholars. Grief counselors will be on hand for all students and staff in the coming days."

Amir who was 9 years old and Shamel who was 11 years old, were riding with their mother and another man yesterday, near Manchester, and somehow the driver, Sean Ferguson lost control of his vehicle.

Police say the vehicle hit a guardrail and flipped over several times, ejecting the boys from the vehicle. The family was returning home from a trip to Brooklyn. Ferguson is listed in critical condition at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The boy's mother 34-year-old Shenaya Washington suffered non-life threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.

