WGRZ
Close

Broken trellis in Delaware Park to be fixed

BROKEN TRELLIS TO BE FIXED IN THE NEXT FEW WEEKS

WGRZ 11:33 PM. EDT April 14, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The City of Buffalo says a broken trellis in Delaware Park should be fixed within a couple of weeks.

This trellis, which gave shade to a seating area next to Ashker's in the Park, came down in last month's wind storm.
 
We noticed the broken wood has been sitting there with caution tape around it for a few weeks now.
 
According to the city, Ashker's is just waiting for the contractor who did the original work to come repair the trellis.
The juice stand itself typically opens for the season in May.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories