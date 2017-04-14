Broken trellis in Delaware Park to be fixed

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The City of Buffalo says a broken trellis in Delaware Park should be fixed within a couple of weeks.

This trellis, which gave shade to a seating area next to Ashker's in the Park, came down in last month's wind storm.

We noticed the broken wood has been sitting there with caution tape around it for a few weeks now.

According to the city, Ashker's is just waiting for the contractor who did the original work to come repair the trellis.

The juice stand itself typically opens for the season in May.

