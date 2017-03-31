Broadway Market kicks off the Easter season

BUFFALO, NY-It's the most wonderful time of the year at the Broadway Market. A ribbon cutting Friday kicked off two weeks of activities including music and daily visits and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

Easter is traditionally the busiest time of the year at the east side institution. Families from all over WNY make their yearly pilgrimage to the market to pick up their ham, sausage and of course, butter lambs.

The season will come to a close with Buffalo's Best Kielbasa Contest at noon on Dyngus Day, April 17th.

