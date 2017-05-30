Bringing back Bailey Avenue

BUFFALO, NY-- Now that the warmer weather is here, and snow is no longer covering the landscape, a group of residents and business owners are working to bring out the beauty in their own little corner of the city.

'Bailey Fights Blight' is a community based project in Buffalo's University District whose goal it is to improve public spaces and re-purpose vacant or underutilized properties along the Avenue.

A big part of the effort will involve two new murals at the southeast and northwest corners of Bailey where it meets East Amherst Street. Artists Nick Miller and Chris Kameck of Team Razor Wire are working with middle school students at Westminster Community Charter School to design the one located on a wall directly in front of their school.

"We worked with the students and talked about ideas, what they wanted to see in their neighborhood, what they wanted to change about their neighborhood and what we could create through an art piece that could help do that on two walls down here at East Amherst right near their school," said Miller.

You can stay up to date on the project and newly scheduled events on the group's website.

