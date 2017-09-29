Bringing awareness to domestic violence in Wyoming County

WARSAW, NY-- A somber symbol in Wyoming County is bringing awareness of the countless victims of domestic violence.

The county put more than a thousand purple flags in three locations in Warsaw and Perry Friday.

That equals about a quarter of the county's population, symbolizing the estimated one in every four people who will experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

"For the public to draw attention to how pervasive this issue is, because often it happens in our own communities and our own towns, it's very eye-opening, literally, and it can make people more aware to discuss this in their own lives, their own relationships, and with people that they love," says Lauren Berger of Restore Sexual Assault Services.

The flags will remain up for all of October as part of domestic violence awareness month.



(Photo: WGRZ)

© 2017 WGRZ-TV