Bridal Show held at Buffalo Convention Center

WGRZ Photo/Andy DeSantis

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- From viewing a variety of wedding gowns to speaking with a range of local wedding planning professionals, recently engaged couples had a lot to do before their big day Sunday at the Buffalo Convention Center for the bridal show Brides World.

Nancy MacDonald, marketing director for Bride's World, said the event featured more than 100 local businesses and venders ready to help plan couple's weddings.

These included photographers, bakers, and limousine companies.

"Whatever you need for a wedding, it was here today," she said.