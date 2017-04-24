Brant Resident Seeks Help From EC on Drainage

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

Brant, NY - Over the past week it's been common to see sights like standing water in yards, large puddles in parking lots, and even a few closed streets due to water.

For some neighbors in the town of Brant, it's a problem on a regular basis.

2 On Your Side responded to a Tipline caller to see if Erie County can take another look for a potential solution.

Robin Igielinski told us, "it's just too much. Too much water. Too much nobody listens." Her frustration is mounting with drainage problems which Igielinski says she and her family have been coping with for some 20 years at their Milestrip Road property in the town of Brant. She feels it began with poorly installed fiber optic cable along the road back in the late 90's. "They just dug a huge trench...put them down. Covered it up a little but but left it open and ever sibnce then it's all been sinking and filling in more." She also says a neighbor refuses to clear out a ditch on the other side of the road. He told 2 on Your Side that doing so could flood out neighboring farm fields with overflowing ponds. Whatever the case, Igielinski says the problem is getting worse. "If we have a dry summer it'll be August before this water here is gone. And I have mosquitos like you would not believe. You know the mosquitos with all the diseases and everything. I have kids with neuromuscular disease. I can't be dealing with that added on top of it. It's just getting to the point where I can't come outside on my property." She also contends the poor drainage is affecting the Milestrip Road surface and causing it to buckle in spots in colder weather. That is despite efforts to patch and re-pave it. So we took this to the Erie County Public Works Department. We asked Engineer Charlie Sickler, "Is it something where you feel that you can maybe look at drainage there to solve some of the problem? Sickler said, "We will definitely look at it. There is an issue down there. So if we need to look into it again...we'll be glad to."

Igielinski says others have suggested trying to channel the water back to neighbor's ponds or even trying to dig deeper ditches to cause the water to flow back to the nearby Delaware Creek branches. So far they've been told it's not feasible.

We'll see if Erie County, which again maintains the road, can take another look.

