BPS to hold special board meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A special Buffalo Public Schools board meeting will be held Thursday afternoon to discuss "board member conduct," according to a release from the district.

The meeting, called by Board President Dr. Nevergold, is slated for 2:30 p.m. in City Hall's Common Council Chambers.

It comes after board member Carl Paladino, who is also the Chairman of Ellicott Development, made offensive comments about President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in the local weekly publication Artvoice.