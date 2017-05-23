BPS remind parents to discuss 'stranger danger' with kids

(Photo: Photokanok)

BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo School District is warning parents following two incidents where children say they were followed by a suspicious person.

In a letter to parents, the district says Buffalo Police are investigating a report that a girl was followed by a white man in a vehicle from the fire station at Southside Parkway to School #93 playground. The male is described as being about 40-50 years old, with a scruffy beard and driving a black 4x4 truck with a dent on the rear driver-side.

The school also says a second student reported the same man followed her and pulled into the playground parking lot where he sat watching the students.

Both children entered the school without incident.

The district is asking parents to talk to their kids about stranger danger and to tell them to be aware of their surroundings.

