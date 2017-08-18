BPS looking for school board Paladino replacement

Buffalo Public Schools logo. (Photo: wgrz)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A day after the state education commissioner ordered Carl Paladino be removed from the Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education, the district is now looking to fill a vacancy.

They are specifically looking for a Park District Board member.

The deadline to apply is September 1st at 4 p.m.

Those looking to apply are asked to send or deliver a letter of notification with an attached biography, resume or vitae to the Buffalo Board of Education, Attn. Darren Brown, District Clerk, 801 City Hall, Buffalo, N.Y. 14202. It can also be emailed to dbrown@buffaloschools.org.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens, qualified Buffalo City School District voters, a Buffalo resident for at least three years, without any felony convictions, and a Park District resident for at least one year before appointment.

More information can be found at: http://www.buffaloschools.org.

