BPO plans Poland tour in Spring 2018

BUFFALO, NY-The Buffalo Philharmonic is heading to Poland in the Spring, marking its first trip overseas since 1988.

The orchestra, led by conductor JoAnn Falletta will play in four different cities in Poland. The tour comes at the invitation of Elzbieta Penderecka, president and founder of the Ludwig van Beethoven Easter Festival, an annual two-week festival in Warsaw. The festival features many of Europe's leading orchestras, ensembles and soloists.

The theme of this year's festival celebrates the centennial of Leonard Bernstein and the 85th birthday of famed Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki.

Ms. Falletta will make history as the first American woman to lead a concert at the Festival.

The orchestra will also make appearances at the National Forum of Music in Wroclaw, and the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Concert Hall in Katowice. The tour will conclude at the Centre for the Meeting of Cultures in Lublin.

"The opportunity to tour Poland at the invitation of the Beethoven Easter Festival will be a transformative artistic benchmark in the history of our Buffalo Philharmonic," said Ms. Falletta. "We are honored that we have been chosen by this prestigious festival to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the legendary Leonard Bernstein, and in addition, to mark the 85th birthday of iconic Polish composer Krysztof Penderecki. We are very proud to be able to represent Buffalo and Western New York at the festival."

