BPO announces 2017 summer concert schedule

The Buffalo Philharmoic Orchestra. WGRZ File Photo (Photo: WGRZ File Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Summer is right around the corner, and that means so are summer concerts.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra announced its 2017 summer concert schedule Monday. It features performances throughout Western New York, including Canalside, Delaware Park, and Artpark. Some of the concerts are free.

Special performances will feature music celebrating the lives and legacies of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher; the 40th Anniversary of the Star Wars franchise and the 200th Anniversary of the Erie Canal. Music from the popular movies “Frozen”, “The Lion King”, “The Sound of Music”, and “Pirates of the Caribbean,” will also be played.

Here is the complete schedule:

•Tuesday, June 27, 7 PM: Elmwood Village Picnic in the Parkway Summer Concert Series, Bidwell Park. Free concert

•Friday, June 30, 8 PM: The Buffalo Philharmonic and Strictly Hip Performing music by The Tragically Hip at Canalside. Presented by Consulate General of Canada and Labatt USA. $5 admission

•Saturday, July 1, 8 PM: Pirates and Princesses at the Ellicottville Music Festival, Holiday Valley Resort. Tickets are $30 and are available at ellicottvilleny.com

•Monday, July 3, concert at 9 PM: Independence Eve Celebration at Coca-Cola Field with the Buffalo Bisons. Tickets are available at bisons.com

•Thursday, July 6, 7 PM: BPO at the North Park Academy Lawn, 780 Parkside Avenue, Buffalo. Free concert

•Sunday, July 9, 7 PM: Niawanda Park, Tonawanda. Free Concert

•Tuesday, July 11, 11:45 AM: The BPO performs at the free M & T Plaza Concert Series. Free Concert

•Tuesday, July 18, 7 PM: Shakespeare in the Park on Delaware Park's Shakespeare Hill. Free Concert

•Wednesday, July 19, 7 PM: Clarence Town Park, Main St., Clarence. Free Concert

•Friday, July 21, 8 PM: Broadway Today at Artpark. Tickets available at artpark.net

•Friday, July 28, 9 PM: enLIGHTen at the Richardson Olmsted Campus, 44 Forest Ave., Buffalo.

For more information, go to bpo.org.

