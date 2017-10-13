Buffalo Police dive team is searching for a missing person in the Buffalo River. (photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police dive team is searching for a missing person in the Buffalo River.

Police are concentrating on an area between the foot of Ferry and foot of Ontario streets.

Buffalo Police say their Underwater Recovery Team was participating in a routine training session just before 1pm when one of their divers went missing.

Several agencies are assisting Buffalo Police including local police and fire departments, the U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian authorities.

The identity of the diver has not been released.

2 On Your Side has a crew on the scene and will have more details as they become available.

