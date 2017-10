Buffalo Police provided photo (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y.---Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teen.

14-year-old Hayden Kirlew was last seen Wednesday leaving South Park High School.

He's described as being 5'0" and 100 lbs, and was wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and burgundy sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV