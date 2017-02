police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are on the scene of a shooting in the 100 block of Roma Ave.

Police reported the shooting around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The injuries appear to be serious, first responders say. There is no word yet on the shooting victim's identity.

2 On Your Side has a crew at the scene.

