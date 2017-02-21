BPD respond to fatal shooting on Roma Ave

WGRZ Photo/J.T. Messinger

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say a man was killed Tuesday in a Roma Ave. shooting.

Officers responded just before 5:45 p.m. to the 100 block of Roma Ave, which is located off E. Delevan Ave.

They say a man in his early 20s was shot and killed at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the department's confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

