BPD respond to East Side shooting

October 30, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-Buffalo Police were called out to Thatcher Ave. in the city's Bailey/Kensington neighborhood Monday afternoon for a reported shooting.

The call came in shortly before 3 P.M. 

Police say they incident appears to be serious in nature. Traffic in and around the area is being impacted as an investigation gets underway.

2 On Your Side has a crew on the scene. Stay tuned to Ch. 2 News and wgrz.com for updates on this developing story.

