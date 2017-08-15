BPD reports stranger danger incident

BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Police are asking the public to be on the lookout following a stranger danger incident Tuesday morning on the city's east side.

It happened at Bailey and Langmeyer shortly before 8 a.m.

They say a man with a beard driving a small blue car allegedly asked a female student to get in the car. She refused and notified police.

If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call the Buffalo Police Confidential TipCALL line at 847-2255.

