WGRZ
Close
Closings Alert 449 closing alerts
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

BPD officer injured in traffic incident

WGRZ 4:09 PM. EDT March 14, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo Police officer was hurt Tuesday in an accident that involved another vehicle running a red light. 

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at Genesee Street and Fillmore Ave. 

The Buffalo Police patrol vehicle was responding to a call and traveling north on Fillmore Ave when another vehicle, traveling on Genesee, ran a red light. 

The patrol vehicle had to swerve to avoid the vehicle traveling on Genesee and then the patrol vehicle struck a pole. 

The police officer was taken to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) with injuries that are not life threatening. 

A 66-year-old Cheektowaga man was driving the vehicle that ran a red light. He has not been named, but police say he was issued traffic summons for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and running a red light, among others. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories