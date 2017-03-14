BPD officer injured in traffic incident

An accident involving a Buffalo Police Officer at Genesee St. and Fillmore Ave. WGRZ Photo/Andy DeSantis (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Andy DeSantis)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A Buffalo Police officer was hurt Tuesday in an accident that involved another vehicle running a red light.

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at Genesee Street and Fillmore Ave.

The Buffalo Police patrol vehicle was responding to a call and traveling north on Fillmore Ave when another vehicle, traveling on Genesee, ran a red light.

The patrol vehicle had to swerve to avoid the vehicle traveling on Genesee and then the patrol vehicle struck a pole.

The police officer was taken to the Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) with injuries that are not life threatening.

A 66-year-old Cheektowaga man was driving the vehicle that ran a red light. He has not been named, but police say he was issued traffic summons for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and running a red light, among others.

