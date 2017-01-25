BPD investigating fatal shooting on French St.

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say a teenager was killed in a shooting in the first block of French Street Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened in a vacant lot just after 6 p.m., police say, and the teenager was declared dead at the scene.

The first block of French Street is near Fillmore Ave.

The shooting victim's identity has not been provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

