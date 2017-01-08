BPD investigating shooting on Fillmore Ave

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police are asking for the public's help investigating a shooting that left a man seriously wounded.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was shot around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Fillmore Ave.

He was then taken to ECMC and is listed in serious condition. His name has not been released at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.