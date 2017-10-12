WGRZ
BPD investigate Bailey Ave. shooting

WGRZ 3:08 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-Buffalo Police are trying to piece together details of an apparent shooting Thursday afternoon in the city's University District.

The department tweeted that it appeared one person was struck around 2 P.M. in the 3300 block of Bailey Ave.

2 On Your Side has reached out to the police. Stay tuned to 2 On Your Side and wgrz.com for more information on this story as we get it.

