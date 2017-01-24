BPD: Child hit by police car released from hospital

BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Police say a 10-year-old hit by a police vehicle earlier Tuesday afternoon has been released from the hospital.

They also say they have made an arrest connected to the incident.

The police car that struck the boy was responding, with its lights and sirens on, to a report of a man with a gun on Niagara and Porter Streets.

The report turned out to be false, police say, and they've arrested the 31-year-old Buffalo woman who made it.

The accident happened at the D'Youville/Porter campus School #3, at an intersection by the school.

Police said earlier the 10-year-old boy got out of his parent's car and crossed in front of a bus that did not have its stop lights on, and he was not seriously hurt. The police officer involved was described as being 'shaken up'.

