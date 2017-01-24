BPD: Child hit by police car at Porter and Niagara

BUFFALO, NY - Buffalo Police remain on the scene at this hour of an accident involving a pedestrian hit by a police car at Porter Ave. and Niagara St. downtown.

It was originally reported the child was hit by a bus, but police clarified the child was hit by a police vehicle.

A police officer on the scene tells 2 On Your Side the victim is a child. The D'Youville/Porter campus School #3 is located right at that intersection. The patrol car was responding to a call at the time and did have its lights and sirens operating.

Police say the boy got out of his parent's car and crossed in front of a bus that did not have its stop lights on. He was not seriously hurt. The police officer involved, however, is described as being 'shaken up'.

Traffic is being re-routed from the area as the scene is being cleared.

